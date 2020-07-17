All apartments in Pontiac
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

15 Beechwoode Ln

15 Beechwoode Lane · (248) 842-3308
Location

15 Beechwoode Lane, Pontiac, MI 48340

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Beechwoode · Avail. Aug 2

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
15 Beechwoode Available 08/02/20 This two story townhome is perfect for College students or single parent or small family. It has 2 bedrooms (1 is considered the master), 1 bath, private deck / patio off dining area, updated kitchen, laundry room and nice size living room. New carpet throughout. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining and bathroom. New paint and light fixtures throughout.
This home also includes:
- New modern Refrigerator and Gas Stove
- Washer and Dryer included
- Utilities (Water & Heat only)
- Outdoor lawn maintenance & snow removal
- Conveniently located laundry room on 1st Floor
GREAT LOCATION - only 3-4 miles from Oakland University off Walton Rd. Walking distance to main grocery store.

Rent = $950/mo
Deposit = $1800
Text 248-842-3308 to setup an appointment Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE435132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Beechwoode Ln have any available units?
15 Beechwoode Ln has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Beechwoode Ln have?
Some of 15 Beechwoode Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Beechwoode Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15 Beechwoode Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Beechwoode Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15 Beechwoode Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pontiac.
Does 15 Beechwoode Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15 Beechwoode Ln offers parking.
Does 15 Beechwoode Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Beechwoode Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Beechwoode Ln have a pool?
No, 15 Beechwoode Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15 Beechwoode Ln have accessible units?
No, 15 Beechwoode Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Beechwoode Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Beechwoode Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
