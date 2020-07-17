15 Beechwoode Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

15 Beechwoode Available 08/02/20 This two story townhome is perfect for College students or single parent or small family. It has 2 bedrooms (1 is considered the master), 1 bath, private deck / patio off dining area, updated kitchen, laundry room and nice size living room. New carpet throughout. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining and bathroom. New paint and light fixtures throughout.

This home also includes:

- New modern Refrigerator and Gas Stove

- Washer and Dryer included

- Utilities (Water & Heat only)

- Outdoor lawn maintenance & snow removal

- Conveniently located laundry room on 1st Floor

GREAT LOCATION - only 3-4 miles from Oakland University off Walton Rd. Walking distance to main grocery store.



Rent = $950/mo

Deposit = $1800

Text 248-842-3308 to setup an appointment Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE435132)