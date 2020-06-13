/
/
village of clarkston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
70 Apartments for rent in Village of Clarkston, MI📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
6 Units Available
Encore at Deerhill Villas
4000 Brookside Road, Village of Clarkston, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1673 sqft
With its impressive design, superior comforts and keen sensibility, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers a symphony of style in luxury living that is well within your means.
Results within 1 mile of Village of Clarkston
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5886 WINDWARD Court
5886 Windward Court, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1287 sqft
Looking for a completely updated condo to lease? Look no further! This townhouse has it all! Updated kitchen, baths, newer carpet, fresh paint, updated light fixtures, a one car attached garage and more! Kitchen, baths and entry are updated with
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7095 Dixie Highway
7095 Dixie Hwy, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,600
1600 sqft
Join CVS, UPS, Neiman's and Office Depot in Clarkston's high end retail shopping center, White Lake Commons. Located at the corner of White Lake & Dixie. Complex is well maintained with beautiful landscaping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7075 Dixie Highway
7075 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,500
2580 sqft
Join CVS, UPS, Neiman's and Office Depot in Clarkston's high end retail shopping center, White Lake Commons. Located at the corner of White Lake & Dixie. Complex is well maintained with beautiful landscaping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7107 Dixie Highway
7107 Dixie Hwy, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,814
1814 sqft
Join CVS, UPS, Neiman's and Office Depot in Clarkston's high end retail shopping center, White Lake Commons. Located at the corner of White Lake & Dixie. Complex is well maintained with beautiful landscaping.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6521 Citation Drive
6521 Citation Drive, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,900
700 sqft
Rent a beautifully renovated 700 Sq. Ft. of work space plus have access to over 1200 additional sq. ft. of common areas and meeting rooms.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6485 DIXIE Highway
6485 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$13,500
2200 sqft
PRIME COMMERCIAL - HARD CORNER | OVER 100' FRONTAGE | AVAILABLE SUMMER 2019 | PROPERTY ZONED C-3 | $30/SQ FT NNN. 5,500 SQ FT.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8040 ORTONVILLE Road
8040 Ortonville Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$400
6416 sqft
Small private office - with a shared bathroom, kitchenette with a frig, sitting area for customers, - includes water, gas, electric and garbage. Just remodeled and modern.
Results within 5 miles of Village of Clarkston
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6060 DIXIE Highway
6060 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$3,500
3048 sqft
Over 3000 Total Sq Ft of Office space, Suite F 1524 Sq Ft current use is a Doctors office with 3 treatment rooms, receptionist area, waiting room, full bath with shower and upstairs is 224 Sq Ft Storage area...
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4477 Louella Dr
4477 Louella Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads. Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4144 Airport Rd
4144 Airport Road, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
575 sqft
this is one unit of a 20 unit apartment complex ( 2-10 unit buildings), large parking area, coin-op laundry on site, water included, window air conditioning unit provided. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451870)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3526 Sashabaw Road
3526 Sashabaw Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1750 sqft
1,750 SF Office/Retail for lease. 80 Ft frontage on high traffic/exposure Sashabaw Rd. Close to expressways.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7124 HIGHLAND Road
7124 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
RENTAL SPECIAL $8.00 PER SQ. FT. CALL FOR DETAILS!!! GREAT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY IN ATLAS PLAZA. ON M-59 COME AND JOIN VALUE CENTER SUPERMARKET SVS VISION.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7300 HIGHLAND ROAD
7300 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1600 sqft
SPECIAL RENTAL PRICE $8.00 PER SQ. FT.CALL FOR DETAILS!!! COME JOIN NEWLY OPENED VALUE CENTER SUPER MARKET( A 61,000 SQ. FT. SUPER STORE) IN ATLAS PLAZA. OVER 16,000 SQ. FT. AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE LEASE RATES.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4752 SASHABAW Road
4752 Sashabaw Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Great location on a high traffic street. It could be used as a pizzeria, ice cream shop (walk-up windows), storefront, internet cafe, coffee shop, and many other possibilities. Large paved parking lot with easy access to I-75. 1Mo Rent, 1MO Sec Dep.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4512 DIXIE Highway
4512 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,000
1360 sqft
Great Dixie & Frembes location. Large open Dixie Highway glass front of 1,554 Sq Ft. Walk-in Bank Vault, large bathroom, Employee area with sink, microwave counter and cabinets. Great lease space. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6756 HIGHLAND Road
6756 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$2,200
2200 sqft
LEASE THIS BEAUTIFUL SPOT RIGHT ON M59. HIGH TRAFFIC AREA, BUSY BUSINESSES NEXT DOOR. GREAT FRONTAGE, BE SEEN BY EVERYONE THAT TRAVELS EAST AND WEST ON M59. BUILDING WON AN AWARD FOR BEAUTIFICATION OF WATERFORD. LOTS OF SPACE FOR A GREAT PRICE!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4345 Meigs Avenue
4345 Meigs Avenue, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,400
300 sqft
Great location with nice / newer brick building - built out with lots of private or multi-person offices - upstairs and downstairs - one large open area for cubicles or meeting space. $1400 Gross lease. Tenant pays utilities .
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5897 DIXIE Highway
5897 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$2,000
9598 sqft
Build to suit! Newly renovated 600 sq. ft. Showroom ON DIXIE HIGHWAY. With additional warehouse space available, up to 3,500 Sq. Ft.! Access to common areas and meeting area. Free Utilities.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1370 N Oakland Boulevard
1370 North Oakland Boulevard, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,266
600 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE 1900 SF OF IMMACULATE OFFICE SPACE. HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATION JUST SOUTH OF M-59 (HIGHLAND RD) ACROSS FROM OAKLAND COUNTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. VERY CLEAN & ATTRACTIVE BUILDING. IMMEDIATE POSSESSION.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5813 TEREX
5813 Terex, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$2,700
17600 sqft
GREAT STORAGE OPPORTUNITY. 7700 SQUARE FEET OF WAREHOUSE SPACE WITH A 14' OVERHEAD DOOR. LEASE INCLUDES ALL OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE. FENCED LOT. UNIT B. ADDITIONAL 10,000 SQ. FT. AVAILABLE . THE SPACE CAN BE SPLIT FROM 3500 SQ. FT. TO ALMOST 18,000 SQ.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7088 HIGHLAND Road
7088 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,000
1200 sqft
GREAT OFFICE SPACE ALREADY BUILT OUT. TERRIFIC LOCATION. EASY TERMS. RENT INCLUDES WATER, GARBAGE AND ALL OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4194 Airport Road
4194 Airport Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$2,800
2950 sqft
Excellent location with terrific investment opportunity for sub-renting or owning. This building is perfectly sized for a day care facility, medical, dental, law firm, or accounting firm, etc. Nicely setup for 1, 2 or 3 tenants.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Village of Clarkston rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,140.
Some of the colleges located in the Village of Clarkston area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Village of Clarkston from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MI