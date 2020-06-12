Apartment List
116 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pontiac, MI

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:23pm
$
26 Units Available
Waterford Square
950 Village Green Ln, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
909 sqft
MAKE WATERFORD SQUARE APARTMENTS YOUR HOME! Enjoy beautifully kept grounds, a great staff, and resort level amenities!

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
498 Montana Ave
498 Montana Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
722 sqft
Remodeled home, bsmt, central air, lg screened in ft porch, handicap ramp to front door, hardwood floors Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2482539)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
96 N Ardmore St
96 North Ardmore Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$760
913 sqft
Nice family area home, central air, full basement, 2 car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2128231)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
537 Judson Ct
537 Judson Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Spacious ground level unit of duplex, lg yard, basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1994568)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Dresden Ave
137 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
Nice SW ranch home,just fully remodeled, full partly finished basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE506483)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
502 Wyoming Ave
502 Wyoming Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
650 sqft
SECTION 8: YES This efficient 2Bedroom and 1Bath Ranch is everything you need and nothing you don't - and it's within just a couple of miles of Pontiac's many lakeside parks and golf! In the up-to-date kitchen, a gas stove sits opposite the

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
849 Brandon
849 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Updated Condo in a Great Complex on the border of Auburn Hills. First Floor. Private Entrance. 2 Bedrooms. 2 Full Baths. 1 Car Attached Garage. Laundry in Unit. Club House and Swimming Pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
159 CADILLAC Street
159 Cadillac Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
743 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom ranch with a detached 1+ car garage (it is the size of a 2 car!). The house has new flooring throughout, new blinds and a fresh coat of paint. The yard is fenced with a separate dog run.

1 of 27

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
20 Jefferson St
20 Jefferson St, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Very nice, recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Some updates include: new carpet, fresh paint, new blinds, light fixtures, outlets etc.

1 of 10

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
24 STEPHEN
24 Stephens Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice,large Apartment in Duplex , just renovated,with 2 bedrooms,living room,family room, full bathroom, large kitchen,double size yard,ample parking,quiet street near main street,2 minutes from downtown bars & restaurants great location ,Near Wide

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
612 Markle Ave
612 Markle Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
793 sqft
Nice N. side family neighborhood location, remodeled home, full basement, fenced rear yard Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2715117)

1 of 9

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
30 E Sheffield
30 East Sheffield Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
739 sqft
2 Bedroom home in Pontiac - Nice, ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Pontiac. Fresh paint and ready to move in. $775 per month plus $800 security deposit. Must have proof of income and no eviction. $50 application fee.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
433 Fox Hills Dr N
433 North Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1270 sqft
Please contact via email for immediate response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1932 Klingensmith Rd
1932 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
Available immediately A must see Condo! . Text or call to schedule viewing (248) 747 2911 (RLNE5388405)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2425 E Mulberry Road NW
2425 Mulberry Sq, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1443 sqft
Beautifully updated and completely remodeled. This home is completely move in ready. New faux wood flooring throughout. Freshly painted. The kitchen has been completely redone, with high quality lighting fixtures, as well quartz countertops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
570 E Fox Hills Drive
570 East Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1052 sqft
Newly remodeled condo in a prime location. Easy access to I-75 and Woodward Ave. This gorgeous home has new windows, new flooring throughout the unit, updated bathrooms w/granite countertops.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
149 S VISTA
149 Vista Drive South, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1620 sqft
$1695 FOR ONE YEAR LEASE OR $1550 FOR 2 OR MORE YEAR LEASE. Fabulous Townhouse Style Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Loft and 2-Car Attached Garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
421 FOX HILLS Drive S
421 North Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1089 sqft
Two bedroom and two bath condo conveniently located in Bloomfield twp. Remodeled in 2019 with new floors, this condo comes with a washer, dryer inside the unit. One storage space in the basement and all other appliances included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
42478 WOODWARD Avenue
42478 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1299 sqft
Super clean and spacious! This upper story 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in much desired city of Bloomfield has easy access to Woodward Ave and 1-75. Big windows let in ample of daylight and provide a great view of the pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1176 sqft
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1180 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Centrally located in the heart of Oakland County, Glengarry Park offers one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

June 2020 Pontiac Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pontiac Rent Report. Pontiac rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pontiac rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pontiac rents increased over the past month

Pontiac rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pontiac stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $954 for a two-bedroom. Pontiac's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Pontiac throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Pontiac rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Pontiac has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Pontiac is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Pontiac's median two-bedroom rent of $954 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Pontiac.
    • While rents in Pontiac remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pontiac than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

