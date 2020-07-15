Apartment List
/
MI
/
pontiac
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

56 Studio Apartments for rent in Pontiac, MI

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1771 N OPDYKE Road
1771 North Opdyke Road, Auburn Hills, MI
Studio
$9,999
LEASE PRICE TO BE NEGOTIATED!!!!! PRIME COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PERFECT FOR DEVELOPMENT! Front end is zoned B-1 according to City of Auburn Hills. Great exposure on N Opdyke Road. On the corner of N Opdyke Road and Joy Road, L shaped lot.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2580 Dixie Hwy
2580 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$4,000
2800 sqft
2,800 SF freestanding retail building for sale Zoned B-1, Commercial. Located on heavily traveled Dixie Hwy. with traffic counts of 35,000 cars per day. Ample parking, Newer Roof.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1362 W HURON Street
1362 West Huron Street, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,100
619 sqft
3 PRIVATE OFFICES IN THIS SPACE W/ ADDITIONAL RECEPTION AREA. THERE IS AN OPTION FOR SIGNAGE ON M-59. PRIVATE ENTRY. 24 HOUR SECURITY SURVEILLANCE. PLENTY OF PARKING IN PRIVATE LOT. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED EXTERIOR MAINTAINED BY OWNER.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2211 ELIZABETH LAKE Road
2211 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
2800 sqft
Large corner lot with 125 feet of frontage on busy Elizabeth Lake Road. Well maintained 7,350 SF 2 unit building. Available unit is 2800 SF and the other unit is currently leased by Rent-A-Center. 40 parking spaces available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
40800 WOODWARD Avenue
40800 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI
Studio
$10,000
3912 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....THIS IS IT!!! Amazing opportunity to LEASE in the CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS. Pristine office building in perfect location right in the heart of the city.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Keego Harbor
2482 ORCHARD LAKE Road
2482 Orchard Lake Rd, Sylvan Lake, MI
Studio
$1,500
2200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR MULTIPLE BUSINESSES ANYTHING FROM RETAIL BUSINESS, WHOLESALE BUSINESS OR COMMERCIAL. HIGH TRAFFIC AREA WITH EXCELLENT SIGNAGE EXPOSURE. 16' OVERHEAD DOOR AT THE REAR.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1899 ORCHARD LAKE Road
1899 Orchard Lake Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,825
8960 sqft
BUILDING 1899- SUITE 203- B. Second floor, Freshly painted, new flooring. Furnished and MOVE IN READY! 1459 sq ft office for lease with reception area, conference room and several individual offices.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Keego Harbor
2476 ORCHARD LAKE Road
2476 Orchard Lake Road, Sylvan Lake, MI
Studio
$800
800 sqft
OUTSTANDING LOCATION IN SMALL STRIP CENTER WITH LOTS OF TRAFFIC. UNIT IS APPROX 800 SF. INCLUDES YOUR OWN METER FOR WATER, ELECTRICITY AND NATURAL GAS. YOUR OWN FURNACE AND A/C. LAVATORY AT REAR OF UNIT. FRONT DOOR FOR CLIENTS.
Results within 5 miles of Pontiac

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35980 WOODWARD Avenue
35980 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$7,900
22515 sqft
Office space available in amazing central location on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills. Very close proximity to downtown Birmingham. High traffic count and visibility.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
3009 DIXIE Highway
3009 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$3,000
1530 sqft
GREAT CORNER PROPERTY FOR LEASE. POSSIBLE USED CAR LOT OR OTHER OUTSIDE SALE BUSINESS. EXCELLENT EXPOSURE HIGH TRAFFIC AREA.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4505 CLINTONVILLE Road
4505 Clintonville Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$2,395
1260 sqft
Commercial building available for rent. NO Equipment. Great location at the corner of Clintonville and Mann Rd in Independence Township. Ample parking. Building has been used as an auto repair shop for the last 30 years. Zoned Commercial /Office. C1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
3526 Sashabaw Road
3526 Sashabaw Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1750 sqft
1,750 SF Office/Retail for lease. 80 Ft frontage on high traffic/exposure Sashabaw Rd. Close to expressways.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35975 WOODWARD Avenue
35975 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$17,000
10500 sqft
See Photo remarks.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4752 SASHABAW Road
4752 Sashabaw Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Great location on a high traffic street. It could be used as a pizzeria, ice cream shop (walk-up windows), storefront, internet cafe, coffee shop, and many other possibilities. Large paved parking lot with easy access to I-75. 1Mo Rent, 1MO Sec Dep.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4512 DIXIE Highway
4512 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,000
1360 sqft
Great Dixie & Frembes location. Large open Dixie Highway glass front of 1,554 Sq Ft. Walk-in Bank Vault, large bathroom, Employee area with sink, microwave counter and cabinets. Great lease space. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4904 HIGHLAND Road
4904 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Office space available for lease with high visibility, high traffic location. Many options in this well maintained building from office to medical are possible. Signage available. Rent includes taxes, water, lot maintenance and garbage pick up.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1047 S Cass Lake Road
1047 S Cass Lake Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,300
1460 sqft
Space for lease in strip mall near lakes and state park. Includes work area and bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1003 S Cass Lake Road
1003 South Cass Lake Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Space for lease in strip mall next to "Time Out" near lakes and state park. Includes office room, work area and bathroom. Formerly dog grooming salon. Immediate occupancy. First month; Security deposit and $295 application fee to move in.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4515 HIGHLAND Road
4515 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$900
7088 sqft
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE LOCATED ON M-59 ZONED C-4 COMMERCIAL. 2,500 SQ. FEET READY TO FINISH FOR YOUR NEEDS. GROSS LEASE PLUS UTILITIES AND 20% OF OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
375 Hamilton Row
375 Hamilton Row, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$1,200
2100 sqft
Do NOT disturb or contact current tenant directly! No showings without agent present! This is a lower level lease with shared entries. 1 of 2 Lower Level spaces available, unique to Birmingham but for the right person this works.
Results within 10 miles of Pontiac
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
210 W UNIVERSITY DR
210 West University Drive, Rochester, MI
Studio
$7,600
25000 sqft
The Historic Old Library building. Very high 13 foot ceilings. Large windows. Two on site parking lots and street parking. There is a large city lot nearby. There is a traffic light at the intersection on University for easy access.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
28423 Orchard Lake Road
28423 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$825
9399 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - in Farmington Hills.

July 2020 Pontiac Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pontiac Rent Report. Pontiac rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pontiac rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Pontiac Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pontiac Rent Report. Pontiac rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pontiac rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pontiac rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Pontiac rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Pontiac stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $954 for a two-bedroom. Pontiac's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Pontiac throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Pontiac rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Pontiac has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Pontiac is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Pontiac's median two-bedroom rent of $954 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pontiac remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pontiac than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Pontiac 1 BedroomsPontiac 2 BedroomsPontiac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPontiac 3 BedroomsPontiac Accessible Apartments
    Pontiac Apartments under $800Pontiac Apartments with BalconyPontiac Apartments with GaragePontiac Apartments with GymPontiac Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Pontiac Apartments with ParkingPontiac Apartments with PoolPontiac Apartments with Washer-DryerPontiac Dog Friendly ApartmentsPontiac Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
    Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
    Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor