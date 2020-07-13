Apartment List
/
MI
/
pontiac
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:16 AM

245 Apartments for rent in Pontiac, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pontiac apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40pm
22 Units Available
Waterford Square
950 Village Green Ln, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$716
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
909 sqft
MAKE WATERFORD SQUARE APARTMENTS YOUR HOME! Enjoy beautifully kept grounds, a great staff, and resort level amenities!

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
498 Montana Ave
498 Montana Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
722 sqft
Remodeled home, bsmt, central air, lg screened in ft porch, handicap ramp to front door, hardwood floors Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2482539)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Dresden Ave
137 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
Nice SW ranch home,just fully remodeled, full partly finished basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE506483)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Peacock Ave
615 Peacock Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Great north side family area, full basement, 2 1/2 car garage, sits deep on the lot, kitchen remodeled, spacious ranch home Accepts Section 8. (RLNE205831)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
502 Wyoming Ave
502 Wyoming Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
SECTION 8: YES "MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
537 Judson Ct
537 Judson Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Spacious ground level unit of duplex, lg yard, basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1994568)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
694 E Beverly Ave
694 East Beverly Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
BEVERLY Available 08/02/20 This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for small family. It has a large fenced yard, 1 detached car garage and partially finished basement as well as newer windows. Kitchen appliances included.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Moreland Ave
80 Moreland Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$785
948 sqft
Nice family starter home close to downtown and bus routes Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451867)

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
857 Brandon Ave
857 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1575 sqft
Three-Bedroom Condominium Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1,500 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 08/01/2020.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Beechwoode Ln
15 Beechwoode Lane, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
15 Beechwoode Available 08/02/20 This two story townhome is perfect for College students or single parent or small family.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1238 UNIVERSITY Drive
1238 University Drive, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1461 sqft
Immediate occupancy on this 2BR/2.5 bath condo for lease; Completely painted in neutral colors throughout. SS appliances. Both bedrooms have their own attached bath. Unfinished lower level is great for storage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
849 Brandon
849 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Updated Condo in a Great Complex on the border of Auburn Hills. First Floor. Private Entrance. 2 Bedrooms. 2 Full Baths. 1 Car Attached Garage. Laundry in Unit. Club House and Swimming Pool.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Ogemaw Rd
121 Ogemaw Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1504 sqft
Please contact via email for prompt response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
568 Raskob St
568 Raskob Street, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
N Side desirable family location, full basement, 3rd bedroom is in finished attic (RLNE107483)

1 of 24

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Seminole Hills
165 Chippewa Rd
165 Chippewa Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Application is pending on this home Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
159 CADILLAC Street
159 Cadillac Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
743 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom ranch with a detached 1+ car garage (it is the size of a 2 car!). The house has new flooring throughout, new blinds and a fresh coat of paint. The yard is fenced with a separate dog run.

1 of 27

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
20 Jefferson St
20 Jefferson St, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Very nice, recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Some updates include: new carpet, fresh paint, new blinds, light fixtures, outlets etc.

1 of 10

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
24 STEPHEN
24 Stephens Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice,large Apartment in Duplex , just renovated,with 2 bedrooms,living room,family room, full bathroom, large kitchen,double size yard,ample parking,quiet street near main street,2 minutes from downtown bars & restaurants great location ,Near Wide

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
612 Markle Ave
612 Markle Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
793 sqft
Nice N. side family neighborhood location, remodeled home, full basement, fenced rear yard Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2715117)

1 of 9

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
30 E Sheffield
30 East Sheffield Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
739 sqft
2 Bedroom home in Pontiac - Nice, ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Pontiac. Fresh paint and ready to move in. $775 per month plus $800 security deposit. Must have proof of income and no eviction. $50 application fee.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
255 ALHAMBRA Street
255 Alhambra Street, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Lease starts August 3, 2020. SPACIOUS & UPDATED 3 Bedroom TOWNHOUSE! 2 1/2 Baths! 2nd Floor Laundry! 2006 Built! 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE! Gorgeous Kitchen with GRANITE Counters, Newer Stove, Refrig, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Pontiac

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1932 Klingensmith Rd
1932 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1240 sqft
Available immediately A must see Condo! . Text or call to schedule viewing (248) 797 7195 (RLNE5388405)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2580 Dixie Hwy
2580 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$4,000
2800 sqft
2,800 SF freestanding retail building for sale Zoned B-1, Commercial. Located on heavily traveled Dixie Hwy. with traffic counts of 35,000 cars per day. Ample parking, Newer Roof.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
433 Fox Hills Dr N
433 North Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1270 sqft
Please contact via email for immediate response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.
City Guide for Pontiac, MI

Pontiac is home to two of the most renowned haunted houses in all of the world. Visiting the Realm of Darkness will give you the heebie jeebies, and since it's been ranked as one of the most frightening in America, the city around you may not seem all that scary after all.

With about 60,000 inhabitants living within a 20 square mile radius, it may feel a little cluttered in Pontiac. Of course, this is much lower than in Detroit, so hey, it's definitely possible to deal with it. Of course, you'll also have to put up with the cold. During the summer, average temperatures top out around 82 degrees Fahrenheit. Just wait until January, though, when your average high will still be below freezing. If you can deal with this weather and... ahem... a few other things, you'll pay some of the lowest rent prices you'll come across this close to the Great Lakes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pontiac, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pontiac apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pontiac 1 BedroomsPontiac 2 BedroomsPontiac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPontiac 3 BedroomsPontiac Accessible Apartments
Pontiac Apartments under $800Pontiac Apartments with BalconyPontiac Apartments with GaragePontiac Apartments with GymPontiac Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pontiac Apartments with ParkingPontiac Apartments with PoolPontiac Apartments with Washer-DryerPontiac Dog Friendly ApartmentsPontiac Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor