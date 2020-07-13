245 Apartments for rent in Pontiac, MI with parking
1 of 16
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 2
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 36
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 2
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 11
Pontiac is home to two of the most renowned haunted houses in all of the world. Visiting the Realm of Darkness will give you the heebie jeebies, and since it's been ranked as one of the most frightening in America, the city around you may not seem all that scary after all.
With about 60,000 inhabitants living within a 20 square mile radius, it may feel a little cluttered in Pontiac. Of course, this is much lower than in Detroit, so hey, it's definitely possible to deal with it. Of course, you'll also have to put up with the cold. During the summer, average temperatures top out around 82 degrees Fahrenheit. Just wait until January, though, when your average high will still be below freezing. If you can deal with this weather and... ahem... a few other things, you'll pay some of the lowest rent prices you'll come across this close to the Great Lakes. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pontiac apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.