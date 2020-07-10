Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM

188 Apartments for rent in Pontiac, MI with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
290 Starr Ave
290 Starr Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. This quaint 3 bedroom ranch has a large living room that flows into an all season deck. Freshly painted and wood floor just refinished.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
857 Brandon Ave
857 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1575 sqft
Three-Bedroom Condominium Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1,500 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 08/01/2020.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15 Beechwoode Ln
15 Beechwoode Lane, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
15 Beechwoode Available 08/02/20 This two story townhome is perfect for College students or single parent or small family.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1238 UNIVERSITY Drive
1238 University Drive, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1461 sqft
Immediate occupancy on this 2BR/2.5 bath condo for lease; Completely painted in neutral colors throughout. SS appliances. Both bedrooms have their own attached bath. Unfinished lower level is great for storage.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
849 Brandon
849 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Updated Condo in a Great Complex on the border of Auburn Hills. First Floor. Private Entrance. 2 Bedrooms. 2 Full Baths. 1 Car Attached Garage. Laundry in Unit. Club House and Swimming Pool.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Seminole Hills
165 Chippewa Rd
165 Chippewa Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Application is pending on this home Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
24 STEPHEN
24 Stephens Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice,large Apartment in Duplex , just renovated,with 2 bedrooms,living room,family room, full bathroom, large kitchen,double size yard,ample parking,quiet street near main street,2 minutes from downtown bars & restaurants great location ,Near Wide
Results within 1 mile of Pontiac

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1932 Klingensmith Rd
1932 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1240 sqft
Available immediately A must see Condo! . Text or call to schedule viewing (248) 797 7195 (RLNE5388405)

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
93 N Lynn Ave
93 N Lynn Ave, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$935
1015 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath available in Waterford. Spacious rooms. Washer and Dryer in 1st floor Laundry. Stove and Refrigerator provided in Kitchen. Storage available. Enjoy the covered front Porch or your back Patio for the Bar-B-Q.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
42478 WOODWARD Avenue
42478 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1299 sqft
Super clean and spacious! This upper story 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in much desired city of Bloomfield has easy access to Woodward Ave and 1-75. Big windows let in ample of daylight and provide a great view of the pool.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
138 E HICKORY GROVE Road
138 East Hickory Grove Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1686 sqft
This Beautiful and Affordable Bloomfield Hills 3 bed 2.1 bath end unit condominium could be your new home.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1970 KLINGENSMITH Road
1970 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
ALL SPORTS LAKEFRONT ON SQUARE LAKE! THIS BLOOMFIELD ON SQUARE LAKE SECOND FLOOR CONDO IS UPDATED FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS AND OVER 1,200 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE.
Results within 5 miles of Pontiac
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,035
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
33 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1129 sqft
Birmingham Beauty! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4576 WAGON WHEEL Drive
4576 Wagon Wheel Drive, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2796 sqft
5 BEDROOMS, BLOOMFIELD SCHOOLS, AND A GREAT YARD FOR PLENTY OF FUN AND ENTERTAINMENT! THIS COLONIAL FEATURES A COMPLETELY REMODELED KITCHEN WHICH INCLUDES GORGEOUS QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Manor
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1549 Brentwood
1549 Brentwood Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1549 Brentwood Available 08/01/20 1549 Brentwood - Spacious 3 bed, 1.5 bath condominium located in the desirable Northfield Hills complex. You have access to the swimming pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2712 sqft
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3460 Chalice Rd
3460 Chalice Road, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Immediate occupancy. Must use application on mls. Income should be 3 times rent and verifiable. Security deposit is 1.5 times the rent.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3374 Tremonte Cir N
3374 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1142 sqft
Spacious upper 2 bedroom 2 full bath end unit in Oakland Twp. 1 car attached garage with balcony. Located at the back of the community with plenty of common area in front of condo and beautiful view.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2550 Brilliance
2550 Brilliance, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2374 sqft
This attractive, move in ready, 4 bedroom, 2.2 bathroom home in the very desirable Rockhaven Estates sub is ready for immediate occupancy. Built in 1998, updated in 2017 with granite counters and new hardwood floors.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2551 GINGER Court
2551 Ginger Court, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3977 sqft
Welcome to this newer home located on a year round wooded lot of pines & spruces with topiary, pond & hardscape! Spacious, beautiful & luxurious best describes this 1st floor master w/luxury marble bath, two story great room & 1st floor library

July 2020 Pontiac Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pontiac Rent Report. Pontiac rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pontiac rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pontiac rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Pontiac rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Pontiac stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $954 for a two-bedroom. Pontiac's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Pontiac throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Pontiac rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Pontiac has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Pontiac is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Pontiac's median two-bedroom rent of $954 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pontiac remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pontiac than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

