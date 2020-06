Amenities

MUST SEE!! This luxurious home has been completely renovated. It offers an spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. The living room, with decorative fireplace and mantle, has a patio access. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry for storage and appliances. The bathroom features marble tile shower surround and floor with beautiful gold faucets and mirror as well as a crystal light fixture. The bedrooms are spacious and all have unique barn doors. One bedroom offers a patio walkout as well. Full open basement. This one won't last. Only this upper apartment of this 2 unit building available for lease. Schedule an showing today. Licensed agent required for all showings. BATVAI