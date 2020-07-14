All apartments in Detroit
Redwood Shelby Township

45800 Beacon Drive · (833) 387-1687
Location

45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI 48315

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Ledgewood-1

$1,824

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Shelby Township.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
furnished
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
Redwood® Shelby Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $1000, ($500 holding, and $500 at move in)
Move-in Fees: $195 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garage: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Shelby Township have any available units?
Redwood Shelby Township offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,699. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Shelby Township have?
Some of Redwood Shelby Township's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Shelby Township currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Shelby Township is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $1000 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Shelby Township pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Shelby Township is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Shelby Township offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Shelby Township offers parking.
Does Redwood Shelby Township have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Shelby Township offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Shelby Township have a pool?
No, Redwood Shelby Township does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Shelby Township have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Shelby Township has accessible units.
Does Redwood Shelby Township have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Shelby Township has units with dishwashers.
