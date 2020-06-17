All apartments in Ann Arbor
934 S State St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

934 S State St

934 South State Street · (734) 668-6686
Location

934 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Elbel

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 934 State #1 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

6 Bedrooms

Unit 934 State #2 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This unit is the lower floor unit of an 11-bedroom house in a fantastic location! Located across the street from the Athletic Campus, this house is a short walk to the Big House, Ford School of Public Policy, Law Quad and Ross School of Business. Lower unit contains 5 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Laundry is located in basement. Parking for the lower unit is along Hoover on the south side of the house. Both units are available and may be leased together or separately ($4,000/ month and $4,800/month) for a 9/1/2020 Lease.

To schedule a showing, give us a call at (734) 668-6686 or email [email removed]. Please allow 24 hours to the current residents for showings.

(RLNE5249670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 S State St have any available units?
934 S State St has 2 units available starting at $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 S State St have?
Some of 934 S State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 S State St currently offering any rent specials?
934 S State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 S State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 S State St is pet friendly.
Does 934 S State St offer parking?
Yes, 934 S State St does offer parking.
Does 934 S State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 S State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 S State St have a pool?
No, 934 S State St does not have a pool.
Does 934 S State St have accessible units?
No, 934 S State St does not have accessible units.
Does 934 S State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 S State St has units with dishwashers.
