934 S State St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This unit is the lower floor unit of an 11-bedroom house in a fantastic location! Located across the street from the Athletic Campus, this house is a short walk to the Big House, Ford School of Public Policy, Law Quad and Ross School of Business. Lower unit contains 5 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Laundry is located in basement. Parking for the lower unit is along Hoover on the south side of the house. Both units are available and may be leased together or separately ($4,000/ month and $4,800/month) for a 9/1/2020 Lease.



To schedule a showing, give us a call at (734) 668-6686 or email [email removed]. Please allow 24 hours to the current residents for showings.



(RLNE5249670)