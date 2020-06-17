All apartments in Ann Arbor
812 Brown St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

812 Brown St

812 Brown St · (734) 260-7215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

812 Brown St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
South Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $3600 · Avail. Aug 28

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Available 08/28/20 Available. Fall to Fall lease.
2 blocks away from Downtown and only 12 minutes walk to UOM Central Campus Diag.
A 6 bedroom 2 full baths which is fully remodeled.
Large living room which is conveniently open to the unit modern kitchen with dining table arrangement.
Modern remodeled kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, ceramic flooring, maple new cabinets, dishwasher disposal, built in microwave oven and 2 fridges.
The house bedrooms are with large closets, built with closet shelving and sliding mirror doors.
The 2 new baths has attractive vanity, new fixtures, ceramic floors and large 48" shower units.
The apt being fully new construction has well insulted walls, all new storm windows, new heating and AC system, new electrical and plumbing with high efficiency new appliances throughout.
Furnished with above average furniture: 2 leather couched, coffee table, dining table and chairs, double beds, computer desks and builtin closet dresser.

Please call Zaki @ 734 260 7215 or Heather @ 989-220-9969 and Check michiganrental.com for more info and similar listings. We prefer calling to emailing us.

(RLNE3256645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Brown St have any available units?
812 Brown St has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Brown St have?
Some of 812 Brown St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Brown St currently offering any rent specials?
812 Brown St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Brown St pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Brown St is pet friendly.
Does 812 Brown St offer parking?
Yes, 812 Brown St does offer parking.
Does 812 Brown St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Brown St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Brown St have a pool?
No, 812 Brown St does not have a pool.
Does 812 Brown St have accessible units?
No, 812 Brown St does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Brown St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Brown St has units with dishwashers.
