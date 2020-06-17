812 Brown St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

Available 08/28/20 Available. Fall to Fall lease.

2 blocks away from Downtown and only 12 minutes walk to UOM Central Campus Diag.

A 6 bedroom 2 full baths which is fully remodeled.

Large living room which is conveniently open to the unit modern kitchen with dining table arrangement.

Modern remodeled kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, ceramic flooring, maple new cabinets, dishwasher disposal, built in microwave oven and 2 fridges.

The house bedrooms are with large closets, built with closet shelving and sliding mirror doors.

The 2 new baths has attractive vanity, new fixtures, ceramic floors and large 48" shower units.

The apt being fully new construction has well insulted walls, all new storm windows, new heating and AC system, new electrical and plumbing with high efficiency new appliances throughout.

Furnished with above average furniture: 2 leather couched, coffee table, dining table and chairs, double beds, computer desks and builtin closet dresser.



Please call Zaki @ 734 260 7215 or Heather @ 989-220-9969 and Check michiganrental.com for more info and similar listings. We prefer calling to emailing us.



(RLNE3256645)