Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Upper 2 bed, 2 full baths condo for lease in highly desirable Main St. Commons. Move in condition with wood laminate flooring, carpet and ceramic tile. Great room with large, open kitchen and snack bar space, separate laundry nook and 10' ceilings. Large master bedroom suite w/ full bath and wall of closets. Screened porch and detached garage. Great location for walking to shopping and the Big House and minutes to downtown, Briarwood Mall and Whole Foods. Minimum 12 month lease.