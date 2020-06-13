/
/
jackson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Jackson, MI📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
Contact for Availability
Autumn Woods
3500 Commons Blvd, Jackson, MI
1 Bedroom
$589
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$707
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1152 sqft
We are proud to offer superior resident services in a conveniently located, relaxed and peaceful atmosphere.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1807 Deyo
1807 Deyo Street, Jackson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1188 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and a spacious basement for storage. Large backyard with a shed for additional storage. Application fee $25 per adult.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
163 W Pearl St
163 West Pearl Street, Jackson, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
675 sqft
Available April 1st. Walking distance to Allegiance Health and Consumer Energy. Luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath newly built apartment. Over 435 sq ft living space. Granite counter tops.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
903 W Washington Ave
903 West Washington Avenue, Jackson, MI
4 Bedrooms
$995
1718 sqft
Available 07/01/20 PLEASE READ THIS DESCRIPTION IN ITS ENTIRETY. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE MOVE-IN COSTS AVAILABLE NOW, PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT UNTIL YOU DO.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
610 Backus St
610 Backus Street, Jackson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Single family home with updates. Main level laundry room off the kitchen, fenced in yard, garage, office nook off the living room. Lots of charachter. Call The All-Pro Agents at 782-4809. www.allprorentsjackson.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE178733)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1216 N Waterloo St
1216 North Waterloo Avenue, Jackson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
836 sqft
In a quiet neighborhood with little traffic sits this adorable home with updated windows and a fresh coat of exterior paint. Inside is 3 bedrooms and one bathroom, full basement, and appliances included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
402 3rd St Uppr
402 3rd Street, Jackson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
1400 sqft
402 THIRD, UPPER ~ 2018 City Certified Duplex, Upper Apartment. Large, nearly 1400 SF, 2, BR with Bonus FP (decorative) Rm, possible Den, Study, 3rd BR, 1 Bath. Featuring: good size living room, dining room, and enclosed porch off the back.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1500 W MORRELL ST
1500 West Morrell Street, Jackson, MI
Studio
$900
1400 sqft
1500 W. Morrell ~ COMMERCIAL ~ The lower level, previously used as a dental office, with a kitchenette, half bath, former reception area, many other rooms all plumbed, with counters, cabinets, and wired for internet.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
159 W PEARL ST
159 West Pearl Street, Jackson, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 159 W PEARL ST in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
302 Seymour Ave
302 Seymour Avenue, Jackson, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
1652 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5668561)
Results within 1 mile of Jackson
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2311 W Main St
2311 West Main Street, Jackson County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 bed, 1 bath house with a fenced in yard located near the Westwood Mall. Shed included, full basement with laundry hookups. Built in shelving in the living room. Give us a call today! The All-Pro agents can be reached at 517-782-4809 www.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2609 Cobb Rd
2609 Cobb Rd, Jackson County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$995
This beautiful two-story, four-bedroom, one-bathroom home with central air won't last long! Located in a quiet neighborhood close to restaurants, shopping, and parks. This home features a spacious yard with a shed for storage.
Results within 10 miles of Jackson
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8747 E Michigan Ave
8747 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson County, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
1500 sqft
Formerly used as a Party store. 1200 sq. ft. kitchen, walk in cooler. new roof. lots of traffic. is between Grass Lake and Jackson Rent with option only or LAND CONTRACT call 734-216-267 six Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1270520)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4950 N Lake rd
4950 North Lake Road, Jackson County, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
400 sqft
LAST AVAILABLE UNIT! Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit has lake living without lake pricing. These apartments have had many updates from new windows and new exterior doors to fresh paint and new eves.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 W Olcott Lake Dr
88 West Olcott Lake Drive, Jackson County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Charming 2 bed 1 bath lake front cottage on Olcott Lake. 1.5 car detached garage, Tenant pays all utilties, Appliances include: Washer, Dryer, Stove, Fridge, Microwave & Dishwasher.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Jackson, the median rent is $499 for a studio, $613 for a 1-bedroom, $781 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,028 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jackson, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Jackson area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, Kellogg Community College, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, Michigan State University, and Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jackson from include Lansing, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, East Lansing, and Okemos.