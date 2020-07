Amenities

SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE (3-12 Months) FULLY FURNISHED CONDO ON ANN ARBOR WESTSIDE. End-unit, Eagle Ridge Condos boasts 3 bedroom & 3.5 baths + floor plan with nearly 2000 sq ft of finished space. This townhouse style condo has 3 comfortable bedrooms on the upper floors + the basement has an option for a 4th bedroom or an office. The entry level includes a spacious family room with fireplace and connects to a generously sized eat-in kitchen w/island & 1/2 bath. The deck off the kitchen is additional living space for entertaining. On the second floor is the Master Bedroom + 2nd bedroom + 2nd full bathroom. On the 3rd floor you will find the loft bedroom that can easily be a rec room for kids or an office. Incl detached 2 car garage. Easy access to I-94, access to Public Transportation + a wide variety of shopping & entertainment options and short bike ride in to downtown. 1 pet negotiable. No Smoking, No Section 8. Can only be rented fully furnished.