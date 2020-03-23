All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 121 Kingsley West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
121 Kingsley West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:44 PM

121 Kingsley West

121 West Kingsley Street · (734) 417-2931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

121 West Kingsley Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Downtown Ann Arbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Newly constructed, spacious condo in downtown Ann Arbor. Easy walk to restaurants, shopping, Kerrytown and UM. Oversized 250 square foot private terrace with gas connect. Open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, extra storage, washer and dryer in the unit and much more. Secure building. Available at $3,200 with one garage parking space . Additional covered parking spot available if needed. Available May 1, 2020. Contact Jason Pohlonski at JPohlonski@kw.com for additional details. Pets Negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Kingsley West have any available units?
121 Kingsley West has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Kingsley West have?
Some of 121 Kingsley West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Kingsley West currently offering any rent specials?
121 Kingsley West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Kingsley West pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Kingsley West is pet friendly.
Does 121 Kingsley West offer parking?
Yes, 121 Kingsley West does offer parking.
Does 121 Kingsley West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Kingsley West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Kingsley West have a pool?
No, 121 Kingsley West does not have a pool.
Does 121 Kingsley West have accessible units?
No, 121 Kingsley West does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Kingsley West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Kingsley West has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 121 Kingsley West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity