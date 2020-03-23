121 Kingsley West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Newly constructed, spacious condo in downtown Ann Arbor. Easy walk to restaurants, shopping, Kerrytown and UM. Oversized 250 square foot private terrace with gas connect. Open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, extra storage, washer and dryer in the unit and much more. Secure building. Available at $3,200 with one garage parking space . Additional covered parking spot available if needed. Available May 1, 2020. Contact Jason Pohlonski at JPohlonski@kw.com for additional details. Pets Negotiable