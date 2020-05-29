117 W Oakbrook Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

117 W. Oakbrook Available 08/29/20 Professionally managed condo. We are pleased to offer 117 W Oakbrook. This property offers high end new construction with a fabulous Ann Arbor location. This is a two bedroom, two full-bath condo in the Balmoral Park condo development and is located at the corner of South Main and Oakbrook.



The condo features a spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, master bedroom and guest bedroom, ample closet space, and a spacious living room with a patio. High efficiency appliances keep the utility bills low!



The condo also has a lower level "flex-room" with attached half bathroom that can be used as a THIRD bedroom or as a home office.



This property is perfect for singles, couples or small families. Why rent at a large apartment community when you can rent in a high-end condo development with an attached garage?!



Just steps to Briarwood Mall, Busch’s, Whole Foods, CVS and restaurants. Minutes from downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium (walking distance), and U of M Campus.



Visit www.cabriocampus.com for additional details and photos of this and our other properties available.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE95082)