Ann Arbor, MI
117 W Oakbrook Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

117 W Oakbrook Dr

117 Oakbrook Drive · (734) 680-8673
Location

117 Oakbrook Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 W. Oakbrook · Avail. Aug 29

$1,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
117 W. Oakbrook Available 08/29/20 Professionally managed condo. We are pleased to offer 117 W Oakbrook. This property offers high end new construction with a fabulous Ann Arbor location. This is a two bedroom, two full-bath condo in the Balmoral Park condo development and is located at the corner of South Main and Oakbrook.

The condo features a spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, master bedroom and guest bedroom, ample closet space, and a spacious living room with a patio. High efficiency appliances keep the utility bills low!

The condo also has a lower level "flex-room" with attached half bathroom that can be used as a THIRD bedroom or as a home office.

This property is perfect for singles, couples or small families. Why rent at a large apartment community when you can rent in a high-end condo development with an attached garage?!

Just steps to Briarwood Mall, Busch’s, Whole Foods, CVS and restaurants. Minutes from downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium (walking distance), and U of M Campus.

Visit www.cabriocampus.com for additional details and photos of this and our other properties available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE95082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 W Oakbrook Dr have any available units?
117 W Oakbrook Dr has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 W Oakbrook Dr have?
Some of 117 W Oakbrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 W Oakbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
117 W Oakbrook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 W Oakbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 117 W Oakbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 117 W Oakbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 117 W Oakbrook Dr does offer parking.
Does 117 W Oakbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 W Oakbrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 W Oakbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 117 W Oakbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 117 W Oakbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 117 W Oakbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 117 W Oakbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 W Oakbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
