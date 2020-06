Amenities

Fully Updated Brick Front Condo Townhouse with 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath on upper level located in CANDLEWOOD. One additional half bath on the main level, Spacious living area with fireplace, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Bath, Fresh Paint, New Lights and fixtures and New Flooring. Conveniently located close to I 695, Security Square, Patapsco Valley Park/River, King Memorial Park, The Woodlands Golf Course, Woodlawn Recreation and Park.