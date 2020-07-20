All apartments in Wheaton
30 Pennydog Ct

30 Pennydog Court · No Longer Available
Location

30 Pennydog Court, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This bright, sunny, end-unit, 2- story condo boasts hardwood floors throughout the first floor, berber carpeting, newly renovated bathrooms and kitchen, and full size washer dryer in the unit. It also has a peaceful balcony with an outside storage room. In the summer, you can relax at the private resident pool. Its location is superb, within walking distance of Wheaton metro (Forest Glen metro is less than 2 miles away), multiple bus stops, and Holy Cross hospital. Very close and convenient to the shopping, grocery stores, fitness centers, and entertainment of Wheaton, Downtown Silver Spring and Washington DC. The unit is available immediately.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4800137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Pennydog Ct have any available units?
30 Pennydog Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 30 Pennydog Ct have?
Some of 30 Pennydog Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Pennydog Ct currently offering any rent specials?
30 Pennydog Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Pennydog Ct pet-friendly?
No, 30 Pennydog Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 30 Pennydog Ct offer parking?
No, 30 Pennydog Ct does not offer parking.
Does 30 Pennydog Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Pennydog Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Pennydog Ct have a pool?
Yes, 30 Pennydog Ct has a pool.
Does 30 Pennydog Ct have accessible units?
No, 30 Pennydog Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Pennydog Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Pennydog Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Pennydog Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Pennydog Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
