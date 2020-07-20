30 Pennydog Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

This bright, sunny, end-unit, 2- story condo boasts hardwood floors throughout the first floor, berber carpeting, newly renovated bathrooms and kitchen, and full size washer dryer in the unit. It also has a peaceful balcony with an outside storage room. In the summer, you can relax at the private resident pool. Its location is superb, within walking distance of Wheaton metro (Forest Glen metro is less than 2 miles away), multiple bus stops, and Holy Cross hospital. Very close and convenient to the shopping, grocery stores, fitness centers, and entertainment of Wheaton, Downtown Silver Spring and Washington DC. The unit is available immediately.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4800137)