Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:09 PM

2307 Patternbond Drive

2307 Patternbond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Patternbond Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Perfectly Updated Townhome in great community just off of Georgia Ave. WALK to the Redline Metro at Wheaton station, Wheaton Mall, New Safeway grocery store, and just 1 mile to beltway for easy DC Access. Home itself has just been modernized! NEW Kitchen with fresh cabinets, granite countertops and elegant backsplash. Upstairs full bathrooms, both guest and master, have been fully gutted and re-done! Main living space with classic hardwood floors attached to a raised dining area. Basement has extra living area, 1/2 bath, storage, laundry room and potential in-law suite or office room! Walk-out to raised wooden deck. Upstairs has all NEW carpet, two full bathrooms, one of which is connected to the master suite w/stand-up shower - plenty of closet space and tons of natural light. 2 smaller guest rooms with private closet space. Home is vacant and available immediately! Access to community pool and parking included. Call or email inquiry to Alec to setup a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Patternbond Drive have any available units?
2307 Patternbond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2307 Patternbond Drive have?
Some of 2307 Patternbond Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Patternbond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Patternbond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Patternbond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Patternbond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2307 Patternbond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Patternbond Drive offers parking.
Does 2307 Patternbond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Patternbond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Patternbond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2307 Patternbond Drive has a pool.
Does 2307 Patternbond Drive have accessible units?
No, 2307 Patternbond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Patternbond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Patternbond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Patternbond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 Patternbond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
