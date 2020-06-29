2307 Patternbond Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool

Perfectly Updated Townhome in great community just off of Georgia Ave. WALK to the Redline Metro at Wheaton station, Wheaton Mall, New Safeway grocery store, and just 1 mile to beltway for easy DC Access. Home itself has just been modernized! NEW Kitchen with fresh cabinets, granite countertops and elegant backsplash. Upstairs full bathrooms, both guest and master, have been fully gutted and re-done! Main living space with classic hardwood floors attached to a raised dining area. Basement has extra living area, 1/2 bath, storage, laundry room and potential in-law suite or office room! Walk-out to raised wooden deck. Upstairs has all NEW carpet, two full bathrooms, one of which is connected to the master suite w/stand-up shower - plenty of closet space and tons of natural light. 2 smaller guest rooms with private closet space. Home is vacant and available immediately! Access to community pool and parking included. Call or email inquiry to Alec to setup a tour.