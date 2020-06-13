All apartments in Wheaton
1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:42 PM

1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE

1949 Flowering Tree Terrace · (202) 579-7678
Location

1949 Flowering Tree Terrace, Wheaton, MD 20902
Forest Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,520

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Address: 1949 Flowering Tree Terrace Silver Spring, MarylandMarket Rent: $2,520 a month for a 12-24 Month LeaseTenant Responsible For: Water, Sewer, Trash, Electricity, Cable, Phone, & InternetParking: One Off Street Parking Space Included In Rental PriceWelcome to 1949 Flowering Tree Terrace! This bright, spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with large walkout basement is available for rent now! This home features gleaming hardwood floors, a formal living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen. Both upper level bedrooms feature an en-suite bathroom, along with ample storage space. The full basement features a full bathroom, bedroom, laundry room, decorative fireplace, and plenty of storage.Outside, the yard acts as an extension of the home and offers the perfect setting for cool Summer/Autumn nights.Bedrooms: Three BedroomsBathrooms: Three and a Half BathroomsPets: Yes, Case by Case BasisResident Benefit Package: $35/MonthDeposit: Equal to One Months RentPet Fees: $20 Pet Screening Fee- $25/Month Pet FeeKitchen: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, & DishwasherParking: Space Number 49 included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE have any available units?
1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE has a unit available for $2,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE have?
Some of 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
