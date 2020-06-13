Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Address: 1949 Flowering Tree Terrace Silver Spring, MarylandMarket Rent: $2,520 a month for a 12-24 Month LeaseTenant Responsible For: Water, Sewer, Trash, Electricity, Cable, Phone, & InternetParking: One Off Street Parking Space Included In Rental PriceWelcome to 1949 Flowering Tree Terrace! This bright, spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with large walkout basement is available for rent now! This home features gleaming hardwood floors, a formal living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen. Both upper level bedrooms feature an en-suite bathroom, along with ample storage space. The full basement features a full bathroom, bedroom, laundry room, decorative fireplace, and plenty of storage.Outside, the yard acts as an extension of the home and offers the perfect setting for cool Summer/Autumn nights.Bedrooms: Three BedroomsBathrooms: Three and a Half BathroomsPets: Yes, Case by Case BasisResident Benefit Package: $35/MonthDeposit: Equal to One Months RentPet Fees: $20 Pet Screening Fee- $25/Month Pet FeeKitchen: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, & DishwasherParking: Space Number 49 included in rent!