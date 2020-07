Amenities

in unit laundry furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities

Walk to the Glenmont Metro Redline. Beautiful Furnished or unfurnished colonial style house. 5 bedrooms 4 baths, 2 dens with closets in the basement (they can be used as guest bedrooms). Two kitchens a washer and dryer in the basement. . The house is located 3 miles from Holy Cross Hospital. Also close to FDA, and the Inter County Connector.