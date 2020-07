Amenities

pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

This is an amazing 4 bedroom Silver Spring home, this property has 2 levels with 2 bedrooms on the first floor and 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor each floor has its own living space and the second floor has a cozy working fireplace. The house is freshly painted and ready for an immediate move in if needed, there is also a Huge backyard that is great for BBQ'ing and having your kids and pets play around. There is also a lovely front yard for maybe gardening.