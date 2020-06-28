12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT

Amenities

Rarely available opportunity to lease two levels in this lovely end unit townhouse in sought after Arcola! Light and bright, freshly painted, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Main level features spacious living/dining rooms which open to a private deck. Eat in kitchen has ample cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, generous sized pantry. A powder room completes this level. Upper level has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, newer carpet and washer/dryer. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening barbecue on the deck with views of the stream and trees. Rent includes two assigned parking spaces plus parking for guests. Landlord lives in independent basement apartment. Ideal location convenient to metro, buses, major arteries, shopping, dining, and Wheaton Regional Park. Wow, what a lifestyle!