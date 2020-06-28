All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:30 PM

12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT

12033 Eaglewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

12033 Eaglewood Court, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Rarely available opportunity to lease two levels in this lovely end unit townhouse in sought after Arcola! Light and bright, freshly painted, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Main level features spacious living/dining rooms which open to a private deck. Eat in kitchen has ample cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, generous sized pantry. A powder room completes this level. Upper level has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, newer carpet and washer/dryer. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening barbecue on the deck with views of the stream and trees. Rent includes two assigned parking spaces plus parking for guests. Landlord lives in independent basement apartment. Ideal location convenient to metro, buses, major arteries, shopping, dining, and Wheaton Regional Park. Wow, what a lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT have any available units?
12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12033 EAGLEWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
