11700 GOODLOE RD.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Turn key and move in ready rambler with large yard and shed with off-street parking on the extended driveway. Three bedrooms and two full baths all updated with family room on lower level, near the park and commuter routes. This clean home has a large front deck and covered side patio off the kitchen, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Pets ok on a case by case basis as determined w/vet records. Certain breed restrictions apply. No smoking. FaceTime showings preferred. Video will be available shortly. Minimum Lease: 24 months!