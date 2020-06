Amenities

THIS ONE IS READY FOR YOU!! - NICE AND CLEAN 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON LEVEL 1 - GAS COOKING, STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME. CLOSE TO WHEATON METRO, SHOPPING, COSTCO AND AN ABUNDANCE OF RESTAURANTS, PARKING BY PERMIT, SWIMMING POOL FOR THE SUMMER TIME. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY RENT INCLUDES EVERYTHING EXCEPT ELECTRIC, INTERNET AND CABLE. PETS CASE BY CASE -