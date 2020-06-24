11505 AMHERST AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Wow! This One Is A Rare Find! Located Within Walking Distance Of The Metro Red-Line & Down Town Wheaton, This One Is Perfect! Situated On The Top Floor, This 2 Level, 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Unit Features Over 1500 Sqft Of Living Space. Completely Renovated in 2017, The Home Is A Breath Of Fresh Air. The Bright & Open Floor Plan Shines In Warm Sun All Day Long. Featuring 4 Inch Plank Flooring Through Out. All New Paint, Ceiling Fans & Fixtures. Renovated Kitchen With New Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 Large Rooms On The Main Level With Walk-in Closets. Upstairs You Will Find An Enormous Master Bedroom With An Open Study Overlooking The Entire Home, Huge Walk-In Closets, A Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Master Bath With Double Vanities, Stand Up Shower & Soaking Tub. Enjoy Summers At The Pool & All The Open Green Space. Also Listed For Sale MDMC623802.