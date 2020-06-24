All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

11505 AMHERST AVENUE

11505 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11505 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wow! This One Is A Rare Find! Located Within Walking Distance Of The Metro Red-Line & Down Town Wheaton, This One Is Perfect! Situated On The Top Floor, This 2 Level, 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Unit Features Over 1500 Sqft Of Living Space. Completely Renovated in 2017, The Home Is A Breath Of Fresh Air. The Bright & Open Floor Plan Shines In Warm Sun All Day Long. Featuring 4 Inch Plank Flooring Through Out. All New Paint, Ceiling Fans & Fixtures. Renovated Kitchen With New Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 Large Rooms On The Main Level With Walk-in Closets. Upstairs You Will Find An Enormous Master Bedroom With An Open Study Overlooking The Entire Home, Huge Walk-In Closets, A Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Master Bath With Double Vanities, Stand Up Shower & Soaking Tub. Enjoy Summers At The Pool & All The Open Green Space. Also Listed For Sale MDMC623802.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11505 AMHERST AVENUE have any available units?
11505 AMHERST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11505 AMHERST AVENUE have?
Some of 11505 AMHERST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11505 AMHERST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11505 AMHERST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11505 AMHERST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11505 AMHERST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11505 AMHERST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11505 AMHERST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11505 AMHERST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11505 AMHERST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11505 AMHERST AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 11505 AMHERST AVENUE has a pool.
Does 11505 AMHERST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11505 AMHERST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11505 AMHERST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11505 AMHERST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11505 AMHERST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11505 AMHERST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
