11505 AMHERST AVENUE

Wow! This One Is A Rare Find! Located Within Walking Distance Of The Metro Red-Line & Down Town Wheaton, This One Is Perfect! Situated On The Top Floor, This 2 Level, 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Unit Features Over 1500 Sqft Of Living Space. Completely Renovated in 2017, The Home Is A Breath Of Fresh Air. The Bright & Open Floor Plan Shines In Warm Sun All Day Long. Featuring 4 Inch Plank Flooring Through Out. All New Paint, Ceiling Fans & Fixtures. Renovated Kitchen With New Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 Large Rooms On The Main Level With Walk-in Closets. Upstairs You Will Find An Enormous Master Bedroom With An Open Study Overlooking The Entire Home, Huge Walk-In Closets, A Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Master Bath With Double Vanities, Stand Up Shower & Soaking Tub. Enjoy Summers At The Pool & All The Open Green Space. Also Listed For Sale MDMC623802.