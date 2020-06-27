All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

11408 MONTERREY DRIVE

11408 Monterrey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11408 Monterrey Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Military clean home with much more square footage than it looks because the finished basement is the full footprint. Check the photos for the many updates here. Close to Wheaton Metro, bus and train station, shopping and parks. NON-smokers only, no pets, credit score over 700 and total income requirement is $80K with one person making at least $62K. Four tenant max. Good rental history a must! Off street parking. Just move in and enjoy! Easy commute to DC and Walter Reed, NIH, Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE have any available units?
11408 MONTERREY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE have?
Some of 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11408 MONTERREY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11408 MONTERREY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
