11408 MONTERREY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Military clean home with much more square footage than it looks because the finished basement is the full footprint. Check the photos for the many updates here. Close to Wheaton Metro, bus and train station, shopping and parks. NON-smokers only, no pets, credit score over 700 and total income requirement is $80K with one person making at least $62K. Four tenant max. Good rental history a must! Off street parking. Just move in and enjoy! Easy commute to DC and Walter Reed, NIH, Medical Center.