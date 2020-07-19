All apartments in Wheaton
11404 Channing Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11404 Channing Drive

11404 Channing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11404 Channing Dr, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Available 01/10/19 A large basement apartment in a Private Home - Property Id: 94403

It is a totally renovated basement apartment with a separate entrance, Wooden Fire place, Central Air Conditioning - Heat, Carbon Monoxide Detector, Private swimming pool with completely fenced back yard, outdoor grill with with a concrete tiled patio and benches, Laundry room, private big size full bath (5'x7') a fully furnished beautiful kitchen (8.5'x10') and a large living room (21'x12') with a fire place, lots of closet places with a large size bedroom (11'x16'). It has a two car driveway on one side and one car drive way on the other side.
The Arcola Elementary School is across the street. (0.1) mile. Wheaton Metro ().9 miles) and Wheaton shopping mall, four grocery stores: (Giant, Safeway, H Mart, Shoppers), Public Library, Tennis courts, Ice skating ring, Baseball play ground,Brookside Gardens, Wheaton regional park, Horseback riding school, Nature center, Costco, LA fitness club, AMC cinema theatre and about 100 different restaurants at a walking distance...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94403
Property Id 94403

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4623242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11404 Channing Drive have any available units?
11404 Channing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11404 Channing Drive have?
Some of 11404 Channing Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11404 Channing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11404 Channing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11404 Channing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11404 Channing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11404 Channing Drive offer parking?
No, 11404 Channing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11404 Channing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11404 Channing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11404 Channing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11404 Channing Drive has a pool.
Does 11404 Channing Drive have accessible units?
No, 11404 Channing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11404 Channing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11404 Channing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11404 Channing Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11404 Channing Drive has units with air conditioning.
