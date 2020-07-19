11404 Channing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

Available 01/10/19 A large basement apartment in a Private Home - Property Id: 94403



It is a totally renovated basement apartment with a separate entrance, Wooden Fire place, Central Air Conditioning - Heat, Carbon Monoxide Detector, Private swimming pool with completely fenced back yard, outdoor grill with with a concrete tiled patio and benches, Laundry room, private big size full bath (5'x7') a fully furnished beautiful kitchen (8.5'x10') and a large living room (21'x12') with a fire place, lots of closet places with a large size bedroom (11'x16'). It has a two car driveway on one side and one car drive way on the other side.

The Arcola Elementary School is across the street. (0.1) mile. Wheaton Metro ().9 miles) and Wheaton shopping mall, four grocery stores: (Giant, Safeway, H Mart, Shoppers), Public Library, Tennis courts, Ice skating ring, Baseball play ground,Brookside Gardens, Wheaton regional park, Horseback riding school, Nature center, Costco, LA fitness club, AMC cinema theatre and about 100 different restaurants at a walking distance...

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4623242)