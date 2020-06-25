11110 Amherst Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

Brownstone with four finished levels. Steps to Metro, Safeway, shops and restaurants! Gas fireplace & built-ins. Master suite with WIC & jacuzzi bath; second bedroom w/ en-suite full bath. Upper level offers family room/loft, bedroom, bath & great rooftop terrace. Private alley w/ 2-car garage attached. 15 minutes walk to community park, tennis courts, and the new library and recreation park. (* Note: Available immediately. No pets. Pictures were from previous occupancy.)



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4120819)