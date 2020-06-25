11110 Amherst Ave

All apartments in Wheaton
11110 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
11110 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
parking
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Brownstone with four finished levels. Steps to Metro, Safeway, shops and restaurants! Gas fireplace & built-ins. Master suite with WIC & jacuzzi bath; second bedroom w/ en-suite full bath. Upper level offers family room/loft, bedroom, bath & great rooftop terrace. Private alley w/ 2-car garage attached. 15 minutes walk to community park, tennis courts, and the new library and recreation park. (* Note: Available immediately. No pets. Pictures were from previous occupancy.)

(RLNE4120819)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

