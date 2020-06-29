10927 AMHERST AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

* Minimum Requirement: credit score 680 or above per applicant and combine income of $7000/ month or more with no eviction record.* please have recent 2 months paystub ready. It is located in heart of Wheaton area. Walking distance to Wheaton metro, bus stop, shopping center and restaurants. Feature 4 bedrooms and 3 and half bath. remodeled Kitchen, pets case by case. Please park in parking space #4, #12, visitor or street only. Please contact agent Wei Lin (443)763-6963, if unavalible please contact Kevin Jea (240)602-4225.