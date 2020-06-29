All apartments in Wheaton
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
10927 AMHERST AVENUE
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

10927 AMHERST AVENUE

10927 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10927 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* Minimum Requirement: credit score 680 or above per applicant and combine income of $7000/ month or more with no eviction record.* please have recent 2 months paystub ready. It is located in heart of Wheaton area. Walking distance to Wheaton metro, bus stop, shopping center and restaurants. Feature 4 bedrooms and 3 and half bath. remodeled Kitchen, pets case by case. Please park in parking space #4, #12, visitor or street only. Please contact agent Wei Lin (443)763-6963, if unavalible please contact Kevin Jea (240)602-4225.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10927 AMHERST AVENUE have any available units?
10927 AMHERST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 10927 AMHERST AVENUE have?
Some of 10927 AMHERST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10927 AMHERST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10927 AMHERST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10927 AMHERST AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10927 AMHERST AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 10927 AMHERST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10927 AMHERST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10927 AMHERST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10927 AMHERST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10927 AMHERST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10927 AMHERST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10927 AMHERST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10927 AMHERST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10927 AMHERST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10927 AMHERST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10927 AMHERST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10927 AMHERST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

