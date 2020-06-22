10701 Amherst Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743



NOTE: Because of COVID19 and tenant's situation, showings will not commence until July 11th.

Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants. Less than five miles to Bethesda with easy access to great running/biking trails. Just over 1 mile to Beltway. The house has fenced backyard with deck, mostly finished basement, and sun room. Top floor is a master suite with two closets and study area. Newly remodeled bathroom on the main floor. One-car detached garage with breezeway. Plenty of storage in basement. Friendly neighborhood has numerous parks. Pets OK with deposit. 1450 sq feet on main floor and second floor master suite. Basement size is additional 450 sq feet living space and another 450 utility/storage space. Detached garage is for single car with additional space in front of garage (off street). Unfurnished with minimum one year lease.

