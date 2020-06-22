All apartments in Wheaton
10701 Amherst Ave

10701 Amherst Avenue · (240) 949-4991
Location

10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743

NOTE: Because of COVID19 and tenant's situation, showings will not commence until July 11th.
Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants. Less than five miles to Bethesda with easy access to great running/biking trails. Just over 1 mile to Beltway. The house has fenced backyard with deck, mostly finished basement, and sun room. Top floor is a master suite with two closets and study area. Newly remodeled bathroom on the main floor. One-car detached garage with breezeway. Plenty of storage in basement. Friendly neighborhood has numerous parks. Pets OK with deposit. 1450 sq feet on main floor and second floor master suite. Basement size is additional 450 sq feet living space and another 450 utility/storage space. Detached garage is for single car with additional space in front of garage (off street). Unfurnished with minimum one year lease.
Property Id 10743

(RLNE5850986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10701 Amherst Ave have any available units?
10701 Amherst Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10701 Amherst Ave have?
Some of 10701 Amherst Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10701 Amherst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10701 Amherst Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10701 Amherst Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10701 Amherst Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10701 Amherst Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10701 Amherst Ave does offer parking.
Does 10701 Amherst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10701 Amherst Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10701 Amherst Ave have a pool?
No, 10701 Amherst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10701 Amherst Ave have accessible units?
No, 10701 Amherst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10701 Amherst Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10701 Amherst Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10701 Amherst Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10701 Amherst Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
