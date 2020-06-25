Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

909 Truro Lane - Spacious Split Level in Pinefield Subdivision. The main level of this home offers a Living Room-Dining Room Combination with hardwood flooring, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and hardwood flooring, lots of cabinets and table space and a Family Room with wall to wall carpeting. You have access to the screened-in deck from the dining room. The Upper Level of this home offers wood flooring in the hallway, full hall bath, and 3 bedrooms with wall to wall carpet. The lower level offers a recreation room, full bath, bedroom, and utility-laundry room. There is a detached shed in the rear fenced in yard. This home won't last long, call today for more information or to schedule a private showing. Additional Photos coming soon! This home will be available for showings on December 6, 2019.

Qualifications: Income Requirement $78,000 (+) Credit Score 600(+)



(RLNE5340325)