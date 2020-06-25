All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

909 Truro Lane

909 Truro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

909 Truro Lane, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
909 Truro Lane - Spacious Split Level in Pinefield Subdivision. The main level of this home offers a Living Room-Dining Room Combination with hardwood flooring, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and hardwood flooring, lots of cabinets and table space and a Family Room with wall to wall carpeting. You have access to the screened-in deck from the dining room. The Upper Level of this home offers wood flooring in the hallway, full hall bath, and 3 bedrooms with wall to wall carpet. The lower level offers a recreation room, full bath, bedroom, and utility-laundry room. There is a detached shed in the rear fenced in yard. This home won't last long, call today for more information or to schedule a private showing. Additional Photos coming soon! This home will be available for showings on December 6, 2019.
Qualifications: Income Requirement $78,000 (+) Credit Score 600(+)

(RLNE5340325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Truro Lane have any available units?
909 Truro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 909 Truro Lane have?
Some of 909 Truro Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Truro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
909 Truro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Truro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 909 Truro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 909 Truro Lane offer parking?
No, 909 Truro Lane does not offer parking.
Does 909 Truro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Truro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Truro Lane have a pool?
No, 909 Truro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 909 Truro Lane have accessible units?
No, 909 Truro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Truro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Truro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Truro Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Truro Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

