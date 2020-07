Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3BR 2.5BA Dorchester Townhome is Move In Ready just in time for the holidays! With an Open Floor Plan, Beautiful Master Suite, Eat In Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, and a Fenced in Back Yard you cannot go wrong. Pets are case by case with $250 deposit per pet. All adults 18+ must be processed and be on the lease. Available immediately.