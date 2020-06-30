5244 FEATHERS COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

Better-than-new home! Extensive front landscaping, deck, wifi lawn irrigation, and fenced back yard. Garage is painted and has epoxy paint floor and additional overhead storage. Sun room bump-out that leads to the L-shaped deck enhances the living space and also gives extra light and space in the lower level. Arched doorways on the main level lends to the spacious and open floorplan, and the designer paint colors lends a serene mood. Entertain with abandon, or enjoy every quiet nook for yourself. This house is perfect for either, or everything in between. Upstairs, the master suite has space to sit, workout or relax; two large walk-in closets, and a huge master bath with private water closet, a separate double shower with seat, and a soaking tub. Separate double vanities complete this magnificent retreat. The large landing leads to three additional bedrooms, and a hall bath with double vanities, and a tub/shower combo and water closet to help sort morning or bedtime schedules. In the lower level, there is a quiet library, and very flexible open space for additional family areas for workout, studio or game space. Very close to White Plains Regional Golf Course and new shopping and restaurants.