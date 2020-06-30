All apartments in Waldorf
5244 FEATHERS COURT

5244 Feathers Court · No Longer Available
Location

5244 Feathers Court, Waldorf, MD 20695

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Better-than-new home! Extensive front landscaping, deck, wifi lawn irrigation, and fenced back yard. Garage is painted and has epoxy paint floor and additional overhead storage. Sun room bump-out that leads to the L-shaped deck enhances the living space and also gives extra light and space in the lower level. Arched doorways on the main level lends to the spacious and open floorplan, and the designer paint colors lends a serene mood. Entertain with abandon, or enjoy every quiet nook for yourself. This house is perfect for either, or everything in between. Upstairs, the master suite has space to sit, workout or relax; two large walk-in closets, and a huge master bath with private water closet, a separate double shower with seat, and a soaking tub. Separate double vanities complete this magnificent retreat. The large landing leads to three additional bedrooms, and a hall bath with double vanities, and a tub/shower combo and water closet to help sort morning or bedtime schedules. In the lower level, there is a quiet library, and very flexible open space for additional family areas for workout, studio or game space. Very close to White Plains Regional Golf Course and new shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5244 FEATHERS COURT have any available units?
5244 FEATHERS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 5244 FEATHERS COURT have?
Some of 5244 FEATHERS COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5244 FEATHERS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5244 FEATHERS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5244 FEATHERS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5244 FEATHERS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 5244 FEATHERS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5244 FEATHERS COURT offers parking.
Does 5244 FEATHERS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5244 FEATHERS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5244 FEATHERS COURT have a pool?
No, 5244 FEATHERS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5244 FEATHERS COURT have accessible units?
No, 5244 FEATHERS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5244 FEATHERS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5244 FEATHERS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5244 FEATHERS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5244 FEATHERS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

