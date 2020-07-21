5114 Blacksmith Court, Waldorf, MD 20603 St. Charles
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super cute 3br, 2bath single family home. 1st floor bedroom and bath, Large FR and nice kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upper level with 2 bedroom and 1 bath. Deck and storage shed off the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
