All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
5114 BLACKSMITH COURT
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:14 AM

5114 BLACKSMITH COURT

5114 Blacksmith Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5114 Blacksmith Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super cute 3br, 2bath single family home. 1st floor bedroom and bath, Large FR and nice kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upper level with 2 bedroom and 1 bath. Deck and storage shed off the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT have any available units?
5114 BLACKSMITH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT have?
Some of 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5114 BLACKSMITH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT offer parking?
No, 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT have a pool?
No, 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT have accessible units?
No, 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5114 BLACKSMITH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWaldorf 2 Bedroom Apartments
Waldorf Apartments with BalconiesWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Waldorf Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MD
Chillum, MDLandover, MDLake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University