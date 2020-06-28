All apartments in Waldorf
5 Tenby Ct
5 Tenby Ct

5 Tenby Court
Location

5 Tenby Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 Tenby Ct Available 09/15/19 5 TENBY COURT - Coming Soon to the Rental Market- This Lovely bi-level home on a Cul de sac in ST Charles- Carrington neighborhood. Eat-in kitchen with walk-out to the deck. The open living room area has lots of natural lighting. In addition, the upper level offers 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath. The lower level offers an additional bedroom space, full bath, den with walkout to the rear yard, laundry area and interior access to the one car attached garage. The large back yard is complete with additional detached storage, and children's playhouse/fort. Conveniently located near public transportation, shopping, and eateries. NO SMOKING, PETS CASE BY CASE.
RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:Credit Score 600(+) , Income Requirement $70,000. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE VIEWING. Additional photos coming soon.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Tenby Ct have any available units?
5 Tenby Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 5 Tenby Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5 Tenby Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Tenby Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Tenby Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5 Tenby Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5 Tenby Ct offers parking.
Does 5 Tenby Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Tenby Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Tenby Ct have a pool?
No, 5 Tenby Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5 Tenby Ct have accessible units?
No, 5 Tenby Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Tenby Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Tenby Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Tenby Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Tenby Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
