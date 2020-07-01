4991 Oyster Reef Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very attractive brick townhome located near the best schools in Waldorf. Bright and lovely color schemes in rooms with a large open floorplan family room and eat-in kitchen that opens onto a large deck. Spacious bedrooms and a large one car garage with plenty of room for storage. Lots of natural light throughout the house and located in a quiet enclave yet close to all major commuter routes, shopping, dining and entertainment.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: NOW



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



No utilities are included.



No Pets allowed. Owner may consider small animals on case by case basis.



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



HOA Fee: Included in rent.



Please remove shoes before walking through property.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.