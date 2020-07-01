All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:15 PM

4991 Oyster Reef Place

4991 Oyster Reef Place · No Longer Available
Location

4991 Oyster Reef Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very attractive brick townhome located near the best schools in Waldorf. Bright and lovely color schemes in rooms with a large open floorplan family room and eat-in kitchen that opens onto a large deck. Spacious bedrooms and a large one car garage with plenty of room for storage. Lots of natural light throughout the house and located in a quiet enclave yet close to all major commuter routes, shopping, dining and entertainment.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: NOW

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

No utilities are included.

No Pets allowed. Owner may consider small animals on case by case basis.

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

HOA Fee: Included in rent.

Please remove shoes before walking through property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4991 Oyster Reef Place have any available units?
4991 Oyster Reef Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 4991 Oyster Reef Place currently offering any rent specials?
4991 Oyster Reef Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4991 Oyster Reef Place pet-friendly?
No, 4991 Oyster Reef Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4991 Oyster Reef Place offer parking?
Yes, 4991 Oyster Reef Place offers parking.
Does 4991 Oyster Reef Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4991 Oyster Reef Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4991 Oyster Reef Place have a pool?
No, 4991 Oyster Reef Place does not have a pool.
Does 4991 Oyster Reef Place have accessible units?
No, 4991 Oyster Reef Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4991 Oyster Reef Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4991 Oyster Reef Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4991 Oyster Reef Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4991 Oyster Reef Place does not have units with air conditioning.

