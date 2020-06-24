All apartments in Waldorf
4696 MANITO COURT
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM

4696 MANITO COURT

4696 Manito Court · No Longer Available
Location

4696 Manito Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Private Basement Rental with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in a nice quiet neighborhood close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and more. Charming one 1 bedroom/efficiency in the basement with own private entrance separate from the rest of the home. Basement in-law suite with new carpet, cabinets, double sinks, stove, refrigerator, and over the range microwave. New own private bathroom with ceramic tile throughout. Own private Washer and Dryer included as well. House sits in the wonderful Sheffield Community Neighborhood. $1500 a month including utilities. 1 month rent plus one month security to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4696 MANITO COURT have any available units?
4696 MANITO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4696 MANITO COURT have?
Some of 4696 MANITO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4696 MANITO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4696 MANITO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4696 MANITO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4696 MANITO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4696 MANITO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4696 MANITO COURT offers parking.
Does 4696 MANITO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4696 MANITO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4696 MANITO COURT have a pool?
No, 4696 MANITO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4696 MANITO COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 4696 MANITO COURT has accessible units.
Does 4696 MANITO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4696 MANITO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4696 MANITO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4696 MANITO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
