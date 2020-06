Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool fireplace carpet oven

Well Kept Split Foyer on Cul-de-Sac with Level Back Yard. New W/D and Carpeting throughout. Pool Passes and Security Alarm provided by Landlord at no cost to you! 3 BR, 2BA with Nice sized Rooms and Open Concept Basement. NO PETS, NO SMOKING , NO SECTION 8. Must have Good Credit. Must sign addendum that they cannot use the basement FP and Security Alarm Addendum. NEW CARPET and NEW WASHER AND DRYER!