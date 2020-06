Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony

Please click here to apply This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome features an open kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space in the bedrooms, multiple windows throughout to allow natural light, and a beautiful deck overlooking a fenced back yard. This townhome is located near major routes, which allow for ideal commutes to nearby areas including shopping, restaurants, and nature parks. This one will go fast, DON�??T MISS IT!