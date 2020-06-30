4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room bbq/grill hot tub media room

Situated on a Cul de Sac this home perfect! Walk into an open and airy foyer boasting of gleaming hardwood floors that flow throughout the entire first floor. The Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances are just right for your cooking pleasures. Warm and inviting sunroom makes breakfast dining a delight. If you prefer dining outdoors walk out onto the deck to enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon barbeques. Entertain family and friends in the family room or simply curl up on the couch in front of the cozy fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms are great for Holiday festivities. Need to focus? The library is perfect for studying, home office or personal sanctuary. Enjoy the Master bedroom suite with a cathedral ceiling, moderate sunlight, roomy walk-in closet and a lavish spa styled master bath with a heart-shaped soaking tub. Every bedroom on the upper level is spacious, comfortably fits a queen size beds or larger! Your family will be pleasantly surprised and ready to move into this gorgeous home. The fully finished basement is full of surprises! Additional rooms could be used as 5th and 6th bedrooms, den, or movie theater. The current owner has chosen to create a personal gym large enough to hold several large pieces of equipment. Create your own experiences with additions such as a bar, theater, game room, playroom and more! Perfect for a family that needs to season their finances in order to finalize a sale, but are ready to be in their perfect home. Call today for all of the details. qualifying income 117,000. This home is also available for Sale under a Lease Purchase Transaction. Call for details.