4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT

4611 Angushire Court
Location

4611 Angushire Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Situated on a Cul de Sac this home perfect! Walk into an open and airy foyer boasting of gleaming hardwood floors that flow throughout the entire first floor. The Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances are just right for your cooking pleasures. Warm and inviting sunroom makes breakfast dining a delight. If you prefer dining outdoors walk out onto the deck to enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon barbeques. Entertain family and friends in the family room or simply curl up on the couch in front of the cozy fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms are great for Holiday festivities. Need to focus? The library is perfect for studying, home office or personal sanctuary. Enjoy the Master bedroom suite with a cathedral ceiling, moderate sunlight, roomy walk-in closet and a lavish spa styled master bath with a heart-shaped soaking tub. Every bedroom on the upper level is spacious, comfortably fits a queen size beds or larger! Your family will be pleasantly surprised and ready to move into this gorgeous home. The fully finished basement is full of surprises! Additional rooms could be used as 5th and 6th bedrooms, den, or movie theater. The current owner has chosen to create a personal gym large enough to hold several large pieces of equipment. Create your own experiences with additions such as a bar, theater, game room, playroom and more! Perfect for a family that needs to season their finances in order to finalize a sale, but are ready to be in their perfect home. Call today for all of the details. qualifying income 117,000. This home is also available for Sale under a Lease Purchase Transaction. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT have any available units?
4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT have?
Some of 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT offer parking?
No, 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT have a pool?
No, 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4611 ANGUSHIRE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

