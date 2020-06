Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new carpet, appliances and flooring. Each bedroom has Hunter ceiling fans. Beautiful condo with one car garage with additional storage space. Just steps from community pool. Rent INCLUDES water, trash removal, pool passes, lawn care and condo fees. Take virtual tour for sneak peek. Owner is looking for good credit and rental history. Pets are case by case and pet deposit case by base. Available Aug 4th.