3 BR, 1.5 BA, well-cared for 2 level townhome ready for immediate occupancy in quiet neighborhood. Hardwood and laminate flooring on main level, Brand NEW carpet upstairs and freshly painted. Eat-In Kitchen, Dining Room open to Living Room. Security system maintained by owner. Fenced backyard. Nicely situated w/in walking distance of shopping, library, and dinning. W/D. Anyone over 18 must apply. Requires 650+ credit score.