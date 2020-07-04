All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 4128 Dunlin Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4128 Dunlin Ct
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

4128 Dunlin Ct

4128 Dunlin Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4128 Dunlin Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Updated & Move in Ready - Rambler for Rent - View the 3D Virtual Tour on this Updated 3 Bedroom Rambler in Waldorf!! Home features new kitchen cabinets, counter top, carpets, paint, sliding glass door. You'll have plenty of room to relax in your spacious living/dining combo, cook your meals in the kitchen with table space or BBQ on your deck out back. Home also has a one car garage. Shed is "as is". Conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in popular St. Charles neighborhood, close to shopping, dining and commuter lots. This will go quickly, don't wait! Please call 301-870-1717 and ask for the agent on duty to schedule your showing TODAY! Plus, rent through DeHanas and use our moving van for FREE!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1915861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Dunlin Ct have any available units?
4128 Dunlin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4128 Dunlin Ct have?
Some of 4128 Dunlin Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Dunlin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Dunlin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Dunlin Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Dunlin Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4128 Dunlin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Dunlin Ct offers parking.
Does 4128 Dunlin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Dunlin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Dunlin Ct have a pool?
No, 4128 Dunlin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Dunlin Ct have accessible units?
No, 4128 Dunlin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Dunlin Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 Dunlin Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4128 Dunlin Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4128 Dunlin Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University