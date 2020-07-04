4128 Dunlin Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated bbq/grill carpet

Updated & Move in Ready - Rambler for Rent - View the 3D Virtual Tour on this Updated 3 Bedroom Rambler in Waldorf!! Home features new kitchen cabinets, counter top, carpets, paint, sliding glass door. You'll have plenty of room to relax in your spacious living/dining combo, cook your meals in the kitchen with table space or BBQ on your deck out back. Home also has a one car garage. Shed is "as is". Conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in popular St. Charles neighborhood, close to shopping, dining and commuter lots. This will go quickly, don't wait! Please call 301-870-1717 and ask for the agent on duty to schedule your showing TODAY! Plus, rent through DeHanas and use our moving van for FREE!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1915861)