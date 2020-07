Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great townhouse close to everything. New paint, new carpet. Well kept home. This is the very special townhouse you have been looking for. Nice fenced back yard. Great kitchen with work space. Ready to move in!! Start your year right with this well cared for townhouse. Ready to go..