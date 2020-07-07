4042 BLUEBIRD DRIVE

Amenities

microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

IT MAY BE HARD TO FIND MUCH MORE OF A LOVELY HOME THAN THIS EXTREMELY CLEAN T/H IN LANCASTER. SHOWS REALLY WELL. THIS IS A WONDERFUL HOME TO LIVE IN IF YOU'RE NOT YET READY TO BUY. GOOD CREDIT A MUST. NO VOUCHERS.