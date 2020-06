Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This lovely home is located on a corner lot and features 3 bedrooms, loft, 3.5 bathrooms, fully finished basement. Lots of space for entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances and island and offers lots of counter space. Spacious family room. Owners suite has walk-in closets, separate shower and bathtub. Basement has a recreation room, theater room, full bath and lots of storage space. Small pet 25 lbs and under