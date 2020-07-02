3505 FLAGSTONE STREET

Amenities

Luxurious three level end unit brick front 3BR 3FB townhome w/2 car garage. Entry/lower rear walkout level features a large recreation/family room w/full bath and 2 car garage. The main level has plenty of windows to allow the sun light to spill through the open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, pantry as well a large table area. Additionally there is a formal dining area with butlers pantry and the large living room on the front of the home. On the upper level are three bedrooms, one being the master suite with double walk-in closets and a large master bathroom featuring double sink vanity and an over-sized shower. The washer and dryer are conveniently located on the bedroom level.