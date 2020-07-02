All apartments in Waldorf
3505 FLAGSTONE STREET

3505 Flagstone St · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Flagstone St, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious three level end unit brick front 3BR 3FB townhome w/2 car garage. Entry/lower rear walkout level features a large recreation/family room w/full bath and 2 car garage. The main level has plenty of windows to allow the sun light to spill through the open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, pantry as well a large table area. Additionally there is a formal dining area with butlers pantry and the large living room on the front of the home. On the upper level are three bedrooms, one being the master suite with double walk-in closets and a large master bathroom featuring double sink vanity and an over-sized shower. The washer and dryer are conveniently located on the bedroom level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET have any available units?
3505 FLAGSTONE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET have?
Some of 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3505 FLAGSTONE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET offers parking.
Does 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET have a pool?
No, 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 FLAGSTONE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

