Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*** Open House*** Sunday 3/8 from 1:30pm- 2:30pm*** Stop by tour the home and pick up a application***Adorable end of row Townhome with garage, located in a cul-de-sac. This gem is a absolute must see. Available for immediate occupancy and is priced to rent quickly so don't delay.