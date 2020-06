Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated luxury 3BR 2.5FB townhome. Main level with large living room, kitchen, dining and laundry area. Rear patio off of dining area in fully fenced rear yard. Large attached storage area. Upper level with Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sink vanity master bath and private balcony as well as remaining bedrooms and hall bath. Home shows very well! No smoking inside of home. Pets case-by-case basis.