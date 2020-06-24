3292 Huntington Circle

Amenities

Well Maintained Brick Front Colonial in sought-after Huntington neighborhood. Features upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The Master suite has soaking tub,walk-in closet,cathedral ceilings,french doors. Main Level Features formal dining room & living room, 2 tiered screened in deck and fenced yard to entertain friends & family! Also has finished garage which can be used as 4th bedroom with its own full bath.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE: Now



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



HOA FEE: Included in Rent



PET RULE: No Pets Allowed



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Low Income Housing Vouchers Accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



